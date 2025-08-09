Two East Sussex stations will not be served for days after ongoing signalling fault

Two railway stations in East Sussex will not be served for days due to an ongoing signalling fault.

Southern Rail has reported that no trains can run between Crowborough and Uckfield until Tuesday, August 12 – ‘as a result of a fault with the signalling system’.

"This means that NO trains will serve Buxted or Uckfield until this time and you will need to use an alternative route to/from these stations,” the train company added.

The issue was first reported at 4.15pm on Thursday (August 7).

“We have been made aware of a fault with the signalling system between Crowborough and Uckfield,” Southern’s notice on social media read.

"All lines are currently blocked between these stations.”

With Buxted or Uckfield stations out of action from this time, there has been a focus on ‘providing alternative travel’ arrangements for passengers – with ticket acceptance put in place on alternative rail and bus routes.

Those travelling between London Bridge and Uckfield were urged to be aware that services will terminate/start from Crowborough.

Southern Rail has reported that no trains can run between Crowborough and Uckfield (pictured) until Tuesday, August 12 – ‘as a result of a fault with the signalling system’. Photo: Google Street View

Those travelling from Buxted/Uckfield have been told to find alternative routes provided ‘to connect you at Crowborough to connect you to a train there’.

Rail replacement buses were put in place on Thursday evening, whilst engineers arrived on site to ‘investigate and fix this issue’.

At 8.50pm, it was expected that the fault with the signalling system would be fixed ‘by the end of the day’.

The next update from Southern Rail at 1.20pm on Friday – and it wasn’t good news.

"This fault has reoccurred and we are unable to run any trains between Crowborough and Uckfield,” the post on X (formerly Twitter) read.

Once again, ticket acceptance was put in place and rail replacement buses requested. These were in operation by 5pm.

Southern reported that journey times are likely to be extended by up to 30 minutes.

The company was confident that this issue would only last ‘until the end of service’ on Friday.

However, a further setback came to light.

"Trains that usually run between London Bridge and Uckfield, will terminate early and restart at Crowborough.

“This means that between Crowborough and Uckfield, you will need to use an alternative route of travel which could extend your journey time by at least 30 minutes.”

On Saturday, replacement buses have been confirmed and are now advertised. This will ‘add additional time’ to your usual journey and ‘you should factor this when planning’, Southern Rail said.

The train company is ‘awaiting confirmation from our supplier’ before it advertises buses on Sunday 10th and Monday 11th August.

Alternatively, tickets to and from Uckfield will be honoured between Lewes / Haywards Heath and London.

Ticket acceptance is also in place on the below services to ‘keep you on the move’:

– Alternative Southern services on any reasonable route towards your destination;

– Thameslink services between Haywards Heath and London;

– Brighton & Hove Regency Buses on route 29 between Tunbridge Wells, Eridge, Crowborough, Uckfield and Lewes;

– Southeastern services on routes between London, Tonbridge and Tunbridge Wells;

– London Underground on any reasonable route

If you have been delayed by 15 minutes or more, you are entitled to compensation. To make a claim, visit www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/delay-repay-compensation