Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two people were injured in a road collision in St Leonards, police said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on Friday morning (October 18), Sussex Police added.

A police spokesperson said: “Two cars were in collision in Bodiam Drive, St Leonards at 7.34am on Friday (October 18). A parked car also sustained minor damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The drivers of both cars suffered minor injuries and received treatment at Conquest Hospital, Hastings.”

Police accident sign

The incident led to bus services in the area being diverted for more than two hours.

On X (formerly Twitter), Stagecoach said its 319 service was unable to serve Mayfield Farm and the buses instead carried on running along Church Wood Drive, Crowhurst Road and turned around using Wishing Tree roundabout.

The police spokesperson said the road was cleared just after 9.45am.