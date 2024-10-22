Two injured in St Leonards collision
The incident happened on Friday morning (October 18), Sussex Police added.
A police spokesperson said: “Two cars were in collision in Bodiam Drive, St Leonards at 7.34am on Friday (October 18). A parked car also sustained minor damage.
“The drivers of both cars suffered minor injuries and received treatment at Conquest Hospital, Hastings.”
The incident led to bus services in the area being diverted for more than two hours.
On X (formerly Twitter), Stagecoach said its 319 service was unable to serve Mayfield Farm and the buses instead carried on running along Church Wood Drive, Crowhurst Road and turned around using Wishing Tree roundabout.
The police spokesperson said the road was cleared just after 9.45am.