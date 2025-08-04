Two collisions each involving several vehicles have taken place in East Sussex this afternoon (Monday, August 4).

According to the AA’s traffic alert, the first incident happened just after 3.35pm.

The second collision occurred just before 4pm, less than half an hour later.

The first incident happened on the A295 in Hailsham.

On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle crash on A295 both ways from St Wilfrid's Green to George Street.”

The second collision took place in nearby Polegate.

The AA said on its traffic alert: “Reports of slow traffic due to multi-vehicle crash on A27 Polegate Bypass at A22 Polegate Road (Cophall Roundabout). On the roundabout.”

We will have more as we get it.