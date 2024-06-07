Two people taken to hospital after car collides with building in West Sussex

The AA traffic report stated that Wick Street southbound at Courtwick Road in Wick, Littlehampton was blocked and that there was heavy traffic following the crash.

Pictures show emergency services on the scene and police tape has been set up following the incident.

Sussex Police confirmed that the the incident was a ‘minor injury collision.’

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Drivers of two vehicles taken to hospital as a precaution.

"Structural engineer called to assess damage to the building.”

