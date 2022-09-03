Two people taken to hospital following A24 collision near Southwater

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers said emergency services were called to reports of a collision involving two vehicles on the A24 just south of the Buck Barn Crossroads shortly after 11.45am on Saturday, September 3.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “The drivers of both vehicles – a man and a woman – were taken to hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

"A passenger was treated for minor injuries at the scene.”

Police by the collision. Picture from Eddie Mitchell

At around 2.35pm police said the southbound lane of the carriageway remained closed.

At 12.35pm WSFRS told residents the road was closed between the Buck Barn and Southwater junctions.