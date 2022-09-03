Two people taken to hospital following A24 collision near Southwater
Two people were taken to hospital and a section of the A24 was closed in both directions near Southwater following a collision, according to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) and police.
Officers said emergency services were called to reports of a collision involving two vehicles on the A24 just south of the Buck Barn Crossroads shortly after 11.45am on Saturday, September 3.
A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “The drivers of both vehicles – a man and a woman – were taken to hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
"A passenger was treated for minor injuries at the scene.”
At around 2.35pm police said the southbound lane of the carriageway remained closed.
At 12.35pm WSFRS told residents the road was closed between the Buck Barn and Southwater junctions.
WSFRS said it left the incident at 2pm but told residents to continue to expect delays.