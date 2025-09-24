Two road closures planned for West Sussex villages - including day-time project

Residents in the Arun district have been informed about temporary road closures next month, to allow for drainage and carriageway works.

Barnham and Eastergate Parish Council said it has been notified of two road closures during the first week of October.

The first closure will affect Church Lane, Eastergate, beginning on October 1.

The road will be shut to all traffic between the junction with St Georges Walk and the junction with School Lane.

The restriction will be in place overnight only, from 8pm to 3am, for up to five days. Works are being carried out by FM Conway – on behalf of West Sussex County Council – to complete drainage improvements. It is anticipated that the works will be finished by October 3.

The second closure will impact Eastergate Lane, Walberton, starting on October 2.

The road will be closed between Barnham Lane and the access to Strathmore Nursery. This closure will operate during the daytime, from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Although the permit allows works to continue for up to five days, they are expected to be completed on the same day. The closure is required to enable carriageway patching.

In both cases, alternative routes will be signposted, and access will remain available for emergency services, residents, and pedestrians.

Residents seeking further information are advised to visit https://one.network/. Alternatively, the council’s highways team can be contacted on 01243 642105.