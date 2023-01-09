There will be two roads in Eastbourne closed from today due to work from East Sussex Highways.

South Cliff will be closed between South Cliff Avenue and Silverdale Road due to repairs to the retaining wall and steps. This closure is in place from today (January 9) until April 7.

Traffic will be diverted via South Cliff Avenue, Silverdale Road and vice versa. There will be ‘no parking’ signs and cones on site to advise where parking is restricted.

A statement from the highways team said: “If you need vehicle access discuss this with the team on site to see if this is possible. We will always allow access for emergency vehicles. Pedestrian access will be maintained.”

