Two roads in Eastbourne closed from today

There will be two roads in Eastbourne closed from today due to work from East Sussex Highways.

By India Wentworth
3 hours ago
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 4:14pm

South Cliff will be closed between South Cliff Avenue and Silverdale Road due to repairs to the retaining wall and steps. This closure is in place from today (January 9) until April 7.

Traffic will be diverted via South Cliff Avenue, Silverdale Road and vice versa. There will be ‘no parking’ signs and cones on site to advise where parking is restricted.

A statement from the highways team said: “If you need vehicle access discuss this with the team on site to see if this is possible. We will always allow access for emergency vehicles. Pedestrian access will be maintained.”

Pashey Road will be closed due to ironworks from today until January 25. The road will be closed between 7am-7pm each day and traffic will be diverted via East Dean Road, Summerdown Road and vice versa.

