Two roads in Hailsham to close for major improvement work
From Tuesday, April 2 and Friday, April 19, Diplocks Way will be closed to traffic between 7pm and 7am while resurfacing work is carried out between Diplocks Roundabout and the junction with South Road.
The road between the A22 and Gleneagles Drive will be closed only while work is taking place on the roundabout.
From Monday, April 22 to Friday May 3, between 7pm and 7am, temporary traffic signals will be in place on the road while the work is completed.
As well as the resurfacing work, road markings will be repainted, kerbs repaired, and hedges cut back while traffic management is in place.
The A22, Hailsham Bypass will be closed to traffic between Cophall Roundabout and the Boship Roundabout between Monday, April 22 and Friday, May 3, for a range of work including joint repairs, road stud replacement, drainage work and the repainting of road markings. Closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am each weekday.
An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “Both roads carry a significant amount of traffic which has taken its toll, and this work will create a smoother, safer ride for road users with a surface that will better resist future wear and tear.
“Major schemes like this will always cause disruption, but we hope to minimise this by carrying out the work overnight. We apologies for the inconvenience these works may cause, but ask residents to bear with us.”
