Two roads near Gatwick Airport are closed.

This is due to flooding after heavy rainfall – with more expected later today (Wednesday, January 29). One flood warning, and six alerts, remain in place across Sussex.

AA Traffic News reported: “Road closed due to flooding on B2037 Antlands Lane both ways from B2036 Balcombe Road to Peeks Brook Lane.

"Road closed due to flooding on Gatwick Road Southbound from A23 London Road (Gatwick Road Roundabout) to Radford Road.”

Flooding has led to a number of road closures in Sussex this week. Photo: National World stock image

West Sussex Highways reported on Tuesday afternoon that the Horsham Road subway in Broadfield, Crawley, was closed due to flooding and sewage – with a diversion in place.

Antlands Lane in Crawley was also blocked due to flooding.

On Turners Hill Road – by the roundabout of Hurst Wood Farm Road and Garden Wood Road – the highways department said the footway remained closed with sandbags placed on the verge. Utility was also on site, with two-way traffic lights.

Wednesday has seen a dry start ‘with some brightness’ but the Met Office said cloud will appear from the south with rain ‘probably extending’ into southern coastal counties – ‘possibly turning heavy in places for a time’.

The weather experts said stronger coastal winds also possible.

The chance of rain increases from 50 per cent to 70 per cent at 4pm – and remains so until 10pm.