Two men were seriously injured in a collision on the A21 in East Sussex early this morning (Tuesday, May 14), police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 5am, police said.

On X (formerly Twitter), National Highways said the A21 was closed in both directions between Northbridge Street Roundabout and the A265 in Hurst Green near Robertsbridge following the collision.

The section of road was closed for several hours before reopening.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to a report of a two-vehicle collision shortly after 5am this morning (May 14) on A21, Robertsbridge.

“Two men, the drivers of each vehicle, were taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening or life changing, injuries.