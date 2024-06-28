Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two teenagers have been seriously injured in a collision involving a motorcycle this afternoon (Friday, June 28), police have confirmed.

The incident happened at around 1.30pm in London road.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A marked police unit became aware of a motorcycle in the St Leonards area shortly after 1.30pm on Friday, June 28.

Emergency services at the scene

“It immediately made off at speed, before it collided with a number of other vehicles in London Road. The bike was later confirmed to be stolen.

“The rider and passenger – both boys aged 15 and 17, from the local area – have been taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“A section of London Road in St Leonards has been closed as officers respond to the scene and motorists are urged to seek alternative routes in the meantime.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or the vehicle being ridden in the area around the time, specifically anyone with mobile, dash cam or CCTV footage, is asked to come forward.

“You can email [email protected] quoting Operation Hayman.

“The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).”

The AA said the road remains closed at the scene.