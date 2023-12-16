There was queueing traffic on a popular road between East Grinstead and Forest Row this morning (Saturday, December 16) after a report of a two-vehicle crash.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said part of the A22 is closed after the incident.

AA Traffic News said: “Two vans involved on A22 London Road both ways between Hammerwood Road and Wall Hill Road.”

The incident was first reported at 7.43pm.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said on X at 7.34am: “Crews are attending a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Lewes Road, Ashurst Wood. The road is currently closed, with police in attendance and SECAmb en route. Please avoid the area if possible.”

Sussex Police and SECAmb have been approached for comment and this story will be updated as new information comes in.