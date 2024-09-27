Two-vehicle crash at Crowborough causes delays on London Road

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 27th Sep 2024, 17:42 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2024, 17:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
There have been reports of a two-vehicle crash near Crowborough this afternoon (Friday, September 27).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened on London Road at about 3.30pm.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on London Road both ways at Gillridge Lane.”

The map is still showing delays on the road.

Related topics:London RoadCrowborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.