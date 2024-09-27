Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There have been reports of a two-vehicle crash near Crowborough this afternoon (Friday, September 27).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened on London Road at about 3.30pm.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on London Road both ways at Gillridge Lane.”

The map is still showing delays on the road.