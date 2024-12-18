Two-way traffic lights in place in West Sussex village with roadside closed

West Sussex Highways has put in two-way traffic lights in South Harting, which is in the Chichester District of West Sussex.
On X a spokesperson for West Sussex Highways wrote: “Two-way lights are now in situ at South Harting. The width is 3 metres at the narrowest point so please approach with caution…
"Due to limited road width, speed reductions have been put in place for safety reasons.”
