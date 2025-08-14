Uber collaborates with West Sussex wine estate to offer unique steam train experience

Uber is set to collaborate with a wine estate in West Sussex to offer a unique steam train event.

The Grape British Railway experience departs from Kingscote Station on the Saturdays of August 23 and 30 and people can buy tickets at ubergrapebritishrailway.co.uk.

The curated train journey offers three-course dining while travelling through the English countryside to visit the award-winning Highweald vineyard near Ansty.

Guests will get to sample homegrown wines and have a tour of the vineyard.

Passengers will travel aboard the iconic Golden Arrow Pullman, which has been featured in shows like Downton Abbey and Poirot.

Andrew Brem, General Manager at Uber UK, said: “We’re incredibly excited to launch The Grape British Railway, a beautiful blend of British style, scenery, and sommelier-selected wines. With English vineyards on the rise and more people discovering the joy of exploring the UK by train, it’s the perfect summer escape. Whether you’re a wine lover or simply after a unique weekend experience, it’s all bookable at the tap of a button via the Uber app.”

Colm Evans, Winemaker at Highweald Vineyard, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Uber to bring The Grape British Railway to life. There’s never been a more exciting time for English wine, and this unique experience gives guests the chance to see – and taste – what makes our vineyards so special. From the first glass to the last view of the countryside, it celebrates everything we love about our homegrown wine culture.”

Once onboard, passengers can enjoy live string performances from professional violinists, who will perform songs by artists including Sabrina Carpenter, Dojo Cat and Lil Nas X. The Grape British Railway lunch menu features an artisan cheese board, hand-carved meats and a selection of seasonal salads and sides. Lunch is accompanied by a sommelier-led wine pairing. Non-alcoholic alternatives will also be served.