National Highways said it has teamed up with police forces across the south east as part of the crackdown, called Operation Orbital.

Police forces will use National Highway’s unmarked HGV supercabs to patrol the M25 and record drivers of all types of vehicles committing mobile phone, seatbelt, and other safety offences.

National Highways said the operation will also see enforcement agencies including DVSA and the police carry out vital safety checks on vans and lorries for road worthiness, secure loads, weight, and drivers’ hours to help keep drivers on the M25 network safe.

Police patrol motorways and major A roads in National Highways’ HGV cabs

Colin Evans, regional safety programme manager for National Highways in the south east, said: “Over 7,500 vehicles travel round the M25 every hour, ranging from commuters getting to work to haulage firms delivering goods along the route or overseas.

“The vast majority of drivers obey the law but a few are risking potentially devastating consequences by not carrying out appropriate checks before setting off or by driving dangerously.

“The two weeks of action will see enforcement agencies carrying out checks along the M25 to help improve safety for everyone.”

The HGV supercabs, which are funded by National Highways, allow police officers to film evidence of unsafe driving behaviour by pulling up alongside vehicles, and drivers are then pulled over by police cars following a short distance behind.

An HGV driver pictured with a mobile phone in each hand while travelling on the M4

The cabs have derestricted speed limiters, which means they can travel at speeds up to the national speed limit, and have flashing lights for use in an emergency.

Chief Constable Jo Shiner, National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for roads policing, said: “Operation Orbital is a successful collaboration between the police and National Highways. We remain committed to tackling those who take unnecessary risks with their own safety and the safety of others on our roads by allowing themselves to be distracted while driving.