Van pictured on its side after Eastbourne collision

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 20:02 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 20:59 BST
A van has been involved in a collision in Eastbourne.

AA Traffic News reported an incident on the A259 at 5.10pm on Wednesday (April 2).

A traffic notice read: “Slow traffic due to crash on A259 Seaside Road both ways between Cavendish Place and B2106 Terminus Road.”

An eye-witness reported at 7.40pm that the road was still ‘part blocked’ – with a van on its side in a roadside bush.

Sussex Police has been approached for more information.

