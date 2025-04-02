Van pictured on its side after Eastbourne collision
A van has been involved in a collision in Eastbourne.
AA Traffic News reported an incident on the A259 at 5.10pm on Wednesday (April 2).
A traffic notice read: “Slow traffic due to crash on A259 Seaside Road both ways between Cavendish Place and B2106 Terminus Road.”
An eye-witness reported at 7.40pm that the road was still ‘part blocked’ – with a van on its side in a roadside bush.
Sussex Police has been approached for more information.