A vehicle ended up in a ditch following a collision in West Sussex early this morning (Thursday, August 28).

According to the AA's traffic alert, the incident was first reported just after 4am today.

Motorists have been asked to approach with care.

The incident happened near Chichester.

On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Crash on Highleigh Road both ways near Rotten Row. Approach with care. A vehicle in a ditch, between Chichester and the coast.”

We will have more as we get it.