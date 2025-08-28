Vehicle hits bridge between Horsham and Barnham: Southern said some trains are running at reduced speeds
“We have recently been made aware of this and we are working on getting you more information.”
At 5.33pm they said: “Trains running between Arundel and Horsham will be running at reduced speeds until further notice. This means that minor delays will occur when travelling along this line, in either direction.
“See out live map to see if this affects your journey today livemap.southernrailway.com/#/mapview.”
UPDATE: At about 6.30pm, Southern said: “The bridge has been inspected and it is safe for trains to run at their regular speeds between Horsham and Barnham again. While we work on getting services back on track you may encounter some minor delays so please continue checking your train before you travel.”