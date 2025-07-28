Vehicle restrictions to be lifted in Uckfield High Street as scaffolding around unsafe building is changed

The scaffolding around an unsafe building in Uckfield High Street is being changed so that vehicle restrictions can be lifted.

As a precaution, a temporary highway closure was put in place by Wealden District Council (WDC) and a qualified structural engineer confirmed the need for ‘temporary support to the façade’ of the Grade II listed building.

An update from WDC on July 25 said: “We are now entering the next stage of scaffold safety works on the frontage of the unsafe building on Uckfield High Street. The current scaffold design is being modified to create a narrower arrangement that sits entirely within the pavement. This updated design includes both internal and external scaffolding and means there will no longer be a need to restrict vehicle access to the road. Subject to final safety checks and weather conditions, work will begin on Tuesday 29 July and continue for up to three weeks.”

Cracks were found earlier this year in the Grade II listed building in Uckfield High Street. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The latest update comes after Uckfield business expressed concern about reduced footfall in the high street, which they said had been caused by the scaffolding and traffic lights.

WDC had previously said the partial closure of the High Street had been necessary to keep the public safe, adding that the council was committed to supporting trade and improving access.

WDC put a timetable of works on its website. On week one (from July 29) an internal scaffold will be erected and linked through the windows to the external structure. On week two (from August 4) that plan is to reposition weights so scaffold elements can be removed from the carriageway. On week three (from August 11) windows and tiles will be removed and stored for reinstatement later.

The WDC said: “Access to the building for ongoing structural inspections will be maintained, and the scaffold will remain sealed and weather-tight. Importantly, the new design will mean there is no need for a full road closure, and the next stage of works can take place inside the existing fencing. If all goes to plan, we expect the High Street to fully reopen to traffic towards the end of the week beginning 4 August – most likely around 8 or 9 August. A further update will be provided as soon as the road reopens. In the meantime, thank you once again for your continued patience.”

The scaffolding pictured in March. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Historic England said one half of the former Maiden’s Head Hotel dates back to the 18th century, while the other half dates back to the 19th century.

People can see all of the council’s updates at www.wealden.gov.uk/planning-and-building-control/east-sussex-building-control-partnership/uckfield-high-street-updates.