Vehicle sheds load on A27 in Chichester
The A27 was partly blocked in Chichester after a vehicle shed its load.
AA Traffic News reported the incident at 5.30am on Monday (August 11).
A traffic notice read: “Partially blocked due to shed load on A27 Chichester Bypass at A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge Roundabout). On the roundabout. Traffic is coping well.”
The road is now reportedly fully open to traffic.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.