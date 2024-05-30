‘Very slow traffic’ at Seaford reported after earlier crash on A259
AA Traffic News has reported ‘very slow traffic’ on the A259 at Seaford this afternoon (Thursday, May 30).
The live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news shows there is still heavy congestion on the road in and around the town, even though the collision was first reported at 12.30pm.
AA Traffic News said: “Very slow traffic due to earlier crash on A259 Claremont Road Westbound before Belgrave Road.”
