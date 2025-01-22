‘Very slow traffic’ on A27 in East Sussex as roadworks and restrictions continue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Very slow traffic’ has been reported on the A27 between Lewes and Falmer this morning (Wednesday, January 22).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the traffic was on A27 Falmer Hill westbound at B2123 The Drove (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction).

Travel time is around 20 minutes and AA Traffic News said the traffic is a result of roadworks. The live map shows traffic building up between Lewes and Drusillas Park at Alfriston as well.

The live map at one.network said traffic restrictions will be in place until Friday, January 24.