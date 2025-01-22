‘Very slow traffic’ on A27 in East Sussex as roadworks and restrictions continue

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 07:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
‘Very slow traffic’ has been reported on the A27 between Lewes and Falmer this morning (Wednesday, January 22).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the traffic was on A27 Falmer Hill westbound at B2123 The Drove (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction).

Travel time is around 20 minutes and AA Traffic News said the traffic is a result of roadworks. The live map shows traffic building up between Lewes and Drusillas Park at Alfriston as well.

The live map at one.network said traffic restrictions will be in place until Friday, January 24.

Related topics:A27

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice