Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 08:38 BST
‘Very slow traffic’ has been reported on the A21 in East Sussex this morning (Tuesday, September 3).

The traffic issues are on the route to and from Hastings near Baldslow.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Very slow traffic on A21 Sedlescombe Road North both ways at A2100 Junction Road. In the construction area.”

The AA Traffic News live map is still showing slow moving traffic from Bluemans Lane all the way to Silverhill.

