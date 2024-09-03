‘Very slow’ traffic reported on A21: roadworks near Hastings causing delays
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
‘Very slow traffic’ has been reported on the A21 in East Sussex this morning (Tuesday, September 3).
The traffic issues are on the route to and from Hastings near Baldslow.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Very slow traffic on A21 Sedlescombe Road North both ways at A2100 Junction Road. In the construction area.”
The AA Traffic News live map is still showing slow moving traffic from Bluemans Lane all the way to Silverhill.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.