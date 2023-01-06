Severe delays have been reported on the A27 outside Arundel following a fuel spillage.

Congestion has been reported to Lyminster Road, with queues going back as far as Wick. A detour is in operation. Delays of up to 27 minutes have been reported.

Teams from National Highways, Sussex Police and the fire service attended the scene A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said:

“This morning at 10.33am we were called to reports of a large vehicle leaking fuel on Lyminster Road, Lyminster.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine from Arundel and one fire engine and an off-road vehicle from Littlehampton to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found a lorry leaking diesel over 200m stretch of carriageway. Firefighters stemmed the flow of the leakage and made the scene safe.

“The crews left the scene at 12.46pm.”

A spokesperson for National Highways added: “The A27 remains closed westbound between the A284 near Arundel (East) and the A284 near Arundel (West) following a large fuel spillage.

“West bound traffic is being advised to exit the A27 at Crossbush and travel southbound on the A284 to the junction with the A259. Travel westbound on the A259 to the A29. Head northbound on the A29 to re-join the A27 at Fontwell.”

