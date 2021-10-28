Francis Bourgeois is known for sharing videos of him trainspotting on TikTok – and he has hundreds of thousands of people follow his railway adventures.

The lovable train fan records his reaction as he spots rare locomotives, including his third favourite train – the Class 43 HST.

And now the railway legend has paid a visit to Sussex.

Francis visited Brighton station in a bid to see 73962 Dick Mabutt.

In a video watched by more than seven million people, he says: “I’m staying up extra late tonight to see a test train pull into Brighton station.

“One of my favourite locomotives might be on it so we’ll just have to wait and see.”

The engine is named in tribute to an engineer who sadly passed away, Francis said. And his luck was in as the special engine pulled into Brighton.

Brighton Station. Photo: GTR

Reacting to Dick Mabutt, he said: “What a beautiful locomotive she is. Check out all the gear in there. I’m glad I stayed up late for this.”

And Francis has now revealed he is quitting his job to spot trains full time alongside his studies at the University of Nottingham.