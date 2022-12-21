Vulnerable road users and active travel at heart of new speed limit policy in West Sussex

The go-ahead has been given for speed limit policy changes which will help vulnerable road users and make active travel choices more attractive in West Sussex.

The changes, approved by Joy Dennis, West Sussex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, following a review led by Tom Richardson, county councillor for Rother Valley and advisor on road safety to the Cabinet Member, include:

The intended use of a road will become the key feature in deciding an appropriate speed limit - emphasis will be on the mix of vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, and equestrians first and then motorised trafficAn option for lower speed limits on rural roads, or those used as walking and cycling routes in quieter traffic.Making it easier for 20mph limits to be introduced outside schools, where appropriate, and provides new guidanceGreater flexibility in deciding an appropriate speed limit and opportunity to discuss and debate where it isn’t clear what speed limit is appropriate

Councillor Dennis said: “There have been significant changes in the Highway Code to help pedestrians, cyclists, and equestrians and our revised speed limit policy dovetails perfectly with this, focusing on helping vulnerable road users by making active travel choices more attractive.“Higher speed limits that are normally applied to rural roads are also addressed in the policy changes. This will assist in the national drive for increased levels of active travel: by encouraging more walking and cycling, we can help to cut congestion, reduce carbon emissions, help improve people’s health and wellbeing and support the local economy.”

In October 2021, the Liberal Democrat group brought a motion which saw councillors agree that promoting active travel and improved road safety is a priority and committed the council to introduce a flexible speed policy allowing for changes including 20mph limits and quiet lanes. The announcement from the Conservatives on speed limit policy changes is broadly welcomed by the Liberal Democrats but they say there is still more to do.