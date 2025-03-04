A wall that runs in the centre of the A259 in Hastings Old Town is to be removed.

East Sussex Highways said the works are being carried out as the centre wall on East Parade has deteriorated.

The works start on Monday (March 10) and will run until Wednesday (March 12), it said.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “Balfour Beatty is working in partnership with East Sussex County Council to manage the highways service across East Sussex. As part of this, we will be removing the centre wall on East Parade, Hastings.

The wall in East Parade, Hastings

“These works are being carried out due to the deterioration of the wall.

“Work will take place from Monday, March 10 to Wednesday, March 12 between 9.30am and 4.30pm. We will inform you of any changes to the dates or times via advanced warning signs on site.

“These works involve dismantling and removing the wall on the central reservation. The kerbed area will remain in place with a tarmac finish.

“The team will be working between property number 20 and property number 4 on East Parade. The road will remain open with minimal disruption to road users.

“If required, we will put out ‘no parking’ signs and cones on the site to advise where parking is restricted. Please avoid parking in these locations as it will delay our works.

“All of these works are subject to favourable weather conditions, for example heavy rain may affect the progress of the works.

“Properties close to the carriageway may experience a temporary disturbance as this can be a noisy process and those properties may experience flashing lights and reversing sirens.

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise in advance for any inconvenience or disruption this work may cause.”