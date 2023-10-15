Warning about heavy traffic on A27 and A24 on route to Worthing
There have been reports of heavy traffic on the A27 and A24 this morning (Sunday, October 15) near Worthing.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Queueing traffic on the A27 both ways between A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge Roundabout) and A24 Findon Road (Offington Corner). In the construction area.”
The map currently shows that traffic is moving very slowly at the roundabout and the issue was first reported at 8.09am.