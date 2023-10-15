BREAKING
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Thousands gather in central London for March For Palestine protest
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party

Warning about heavy traffic on A27 and A24 on route to Worthing

There have been reports of heavy traffic on the A27 and A24 this morning (Sunday, October 15) near Worthing.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th Oct 2023, 10:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Queueing traffic on the A27 both ways between A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge Roundabout) and A24 Findon Road (Offington Corner). In the construction area.”

The map currently shows that traffic is moving very slowly at the roundabout and the issue was first reported at 8.09am.

Related topics:A24A27