Warning about traffic delays as huge jazz festival ends at East Sussex village

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 6th Jul 2025, 09:30 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 08:49 BST
Drivers in East Sussex are being warned to expect delays today (Monday, July 7) following the Love Supreme jazz festival.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news has warned there will be road closures until around 2pm on Monday, July 7, on roads around Glynde Place in Glynde.

The event saw some of the scene’s biggest acts and legendary artists performing, including Jacob Collier, Maxwell, Nile Rodgers & Chic and The Roots.

