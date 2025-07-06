Warning about traffic delays as huge jazz festival returns to East Sussex village
Drivers in East Sussex are being warned to expect delays today (Sunday, July 6) as the Love Supreme jazz festival returns.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there will be road closures until around 2pm on Monday, July 7, on roads around Glynde Place in Glynde.
The event sees some of the scene’s biggest acts and legendary artists performing, including Jacob Collier, Maxwell, Nile Rodgers & Chic and The Roots.