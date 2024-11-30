Warning for Sussex drivers: lane closed on M23 near Gatwick due to stalled vehicle
A lane is closed on the M23 this afternoon (Saturday, November 30).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “One lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M23 Southbound from J9 (Gatwick Airport) to J9A A23 Airport Way (Gatwick South terminal roundabout). Traffic is coping well.”
The incident was first reported at about 3pm.
