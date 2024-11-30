Warning for Sussex drivers: lane closed on M23 near Gatwick due to stalled vehicle

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 30th Nov 2024, 16:18 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A lane is closed on the M23 this afternoon (Saturday, November 30).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “One lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M23 Southbound from J9 (Gatwick Airport) to J9A A23 Airport Way (Gatwick South terminal roundabout). Traffic is coping well.”

The incident was first reported at about 3pm.

Related topics:M23SussexTraffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice