Warning for West Sussex drivers as bypass closed for highway repair and maintenance works this weekend
A bypass in West Sussex is closed for maintenance works this weekend (Saturday and Sunday, April 26-27).
Sussex Traffic Watch on Twitter reported that the A280 Angmering bypass is closed both ways for roadworks all weekend.
A notice on the map at one.network said West Sussex County Council has authorised the work at Water Lane, which will last until 6am on Monday, April 28.
The description said: “Works to paint white lines on the carriageway.”
Drivers in the area are warned to expect delays.
