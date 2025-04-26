Warning for West Sussex drivers as bypass closed for highway repair and maintenance works this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bypass in West Sussex is closed for maintenance works this weekend (Saturday and Sunday, April 26-27).

Sussex Traffic Watch on Twitter reported that the A280 Angmering bypass is closed both ways for roadworks all weekend.

A notice on the map at one.network said West Sussex County Council has authorised the work at Water Lane, which will last until 6am on Monday, April 28.

The description said: “Works to paint white lines on the carriageway.”

Drivers in the area are warned to expect delays.