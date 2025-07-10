Warning for West Sussex drivers as multiple road closures and restrictions in place for Goodwood Festival Of Speed

There are multiple road closures in place for Goodwood Festival Of Speed 2025.

The event started on Thursday, July 10, and runs until Sunday, July 13, and road closures started at 6.30am this morning.

A notice at one.network said they will be in force from 6am to 9pm each day.

It said: “Roads to be closed are:

“New Road, Westhampnett: From the junction with Woodcote Roundabout to the junction of A285 Petworth Road.

“Kennel Hill, Goodwood: From the junction of Pook Lane to the junction with Selhurst Park Road.

“Waterbeach Road, Strettington From the junction of New Road to the junction of New Barn Hill.

“Claypit Lane & Madgwick Lane Westhampnett from the junction of New Road (Woodcote Roundabout) to the junction with Old Place Lane.

“Pook Lane, Lavant from the junction with Kennel Hill to the junction of Fordwater Road.

“Lower Road, East Lavant: From the junction of Fordwater Lane to the junction with Pook Lane.”

There are traffic restrictions and temporary speed limits in place as well. Visit one.network to see the full list.

A notice at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Long delays due to Goodwood Festival of Speed with road closures in place until around 8pm on Sunday Evening on Roads around Goodwood Motor Circuit. Congestion to the Chichester Bypass back to the Whyke roundabout.”