Warning of traffic delays due to crossing upgrade in Chichester

Portfield Roundabout area, Chichester. Pic S Robards SR2210062

Work started on February 3 and will continue for more than a month to install a new crossing on Portfield Way in Chichester.

West Sussex County Council warned of delays due to the decommissioning of the current pedestrian crossing and signals and installation of an upgraded crossing, new signal poles, signal heads and controller.

A statement from the county council said: “On behalf of West Sussex County Council, Principal contractor Telent Ltd and the civils sub-contractor Landbuild Ltd, will be undertaking road works to refurbish an existing signal controlled staggered puffin crossing on Portfield Way, near Sainsbury’s, Chichester.

"The objective is to carry out essential maintenance works on the existing crossing from 3 February to 15 March 2025 between 07:30 – 17:30 weekdays .

"Lane Closure and Traffic management will be in place at all times.

"Areas of the adjacent parking bays maybe utilised to store machinery, materials, and welfare facilities off the carriageway.”