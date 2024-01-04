Warnings about flooding on A27: reports of delays at Worthing and Shoreham after heavy rain
There have been reports of flooding on the A27 this evening (Thursday, January 4).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the flooding at part of the road near Worthing is ‘just passable’.
They said: “Slow traffic due to flooding on A27 Upper Brighton Road both ways from A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge Roundabout) to Church Lane.”
The AA also advised people to approach Upper Shoreham Road with care. They said: “Delays due to flooding on Upper Shoreham Road both ways at A27 Shoreham By-Pass (Southwick / Holmbush turn off).”