Warnings for drivers after two crashes on A27 cause disruption in West Sussex

There have been reports of two crashes on the A27 in West Sussex this evening (Wednesday, July 23).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news reported at 340pm: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash, a single vehicle involved on A27 Upper Brighton Road Westbound at Upper Boundstone Lane.”

Another message said a car and a van were involved in the incident between Lancing and Worthing. The live map is showing slow moving traffic from the Shoreham Flyover to the turn-off to the A24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 4pm AA Traffic News said there had been another collision near Tangmere on the way to Chichester.

They said: “Partially blocked due to multi-vehicle crash on A27 both ways at B2233 Nyton Road (Eartham / Aldingbourne turn off). Traffic is coping well.”