Warnings for drivers after two crashes on A27 cause disruption in West Sussex
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news reported at 340pm: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash, a single vehicle involved on A27 Upper Brighton Road Westbound at Upper Boundstone Lane.”
Another message said a car and a van were involved in the incident between Lancing and Worthing. The live map is showing slow moving traffic from the Shoreham Flyover to the turn-off to the A24.
At 4pm AA Traffic News said there had been another collision near Tangmere on the way to Chichester.
They said: “Partially blocked due to multi-vehicle crash on A27 both ways at B2233 Nyton Road (Eartham / Aldingbourne turn off). Traffic is coping well.”