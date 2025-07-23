Warnings for drivers after two crashes on A27 cause disruption in West Sussex

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 17:19 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 17:24 BST
There have been reports of two crashes on the A27 in West Sussex this evening (Wednesday, July 23).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news reported at 340pm: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash, a single vehicle involved on A27 Upper Brighton Road Westbound at Upper Boundstone Lane.”

Another message said a car and a van were involved in the incident between Lancing and Worthing. The live map is showing slow moving traffic from the Shoreham Flyover to the turn-off to the A24.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At 4pm AA Traffic News said there had been another collision near Tangmere on the way to Chichester.

They said: “Partially blocked due to multi-vehicle crash on A27 both ways at B2233 Nyton Road (Eartham / Aldingbourne turn off). Traffic is coping well.”

Related topics:A27TrafficLancing
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice