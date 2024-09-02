Washington roundabout congestion on A24 West Sussex: queueing traffic reported both ways on A283
There is queueing traffic on a major roundabout on the A24 in West Sussex this morning (Monday, September 2).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Queueing traffic on A283 The Pike both ways from Water Lane to A24. In the construction area.”
The live map shows heavy traffic on the A24 from North End to Washington.
