From readers saying the new roundabout is ‘marvellous’, to cyclists getting off their bikes because of the layout – here’s what locals had to say about the finished Dutch-style roundabout.

The roundabout, which prioritises cyclists and pedestrians has been in the works in the West Sussex city for a number of months. Now, it's fully complete.

The Chichester roundabout is the third of the Dutch-style in England.

The first of this kind of roundabout opened up in Cambridge back in 2020. The second opened up in Sheffield recently in December 2024.

We spoke to locals about their thoughts on the new Dutch-style roundabout.

We asked readers for their thoughts on the new project, which saw mixed feelings.

Resident Peter Wilson said: “I approve of the concept of improving the junctions for cyclists as this benefits them coming from and going to various routes. This is preferable to a cycle lane which only helps cyclists going from A to B and back.”

Heather Wilson disapproved of the Dutch-style roundabout, saying: “Waste of money, there was nothing wrong with it whereas the big one for Fishbourne A27 is a nightmare still."

Neil Roussel saw the reasoning behind the idea, but fears more congestion. He said: “Agreed, (we) need to accommodate cyclists but they’ve constricted the lanes which is ridiculous considering traffic is only going to get busier on an already busy roundabout."

On Thursday, March 6, one anonymous cyclist sent Sussex World a montage of their experience using the roundabout.

The reader did not wish to be named, but he has lived in the area for 30 years.

When speaking to us, the cyclist voiced their worry using the new roundabout.

They said: "I cycle to work and have been doing so for about four years, taking the same route every morning and evening. In all that time, I never had a single near miss while riding on the road.

Jackie Mainwaring said that she now gets off her bike at the roundabout.

"But in the two weeks since this Dutch-style roundabout opened, I’ve already experienced around eight near misses. It’s made me much more cautious—I’ve had to slow right down and even steer off a few times to avoid being hit.

"The issue is that motorists just don’t see cyclists in time. The way this roundabout is designed, cyclists are often in a driver’s blind spot. The first time a driver actually sees a cyclist could be when they are already right beside or in front of them, and by then, it’s often too late to react safely.

"As a motorist myself, I can see why it’s confusing. Drivers need to be looking over their shoulder for cyclists, checking for pedestrians on both sides, and watching the cars in front, all at the same time. If you get any one of those decisions wrong, an accident is inevitable.

Sussex World spoke to Chichester residents using the roundabout to find out what they thought about it.

Residents have voiced their concerns about the Dutch-style roundabout already.

Speaking to Jackie Mainwaring on video, she said: "I've always cycled. I do drive, but now that I'm retired, I have a bus pass too," they said. "I cycle into town and get a bus from there if I’m going further afield.

"A lot of motorists don’t understand the zebra crossing setup. At the moment, I’m getting off and walking across.”

John-Henry Bowden has been cycling the route for a decade. He said: "I think this new arrangement is simply marvellous—very sensible.”

As a former Chichester West councillor, he was involved in the consultation process.

John-Henry Bowden added: "Nearly everyone on the consultative group agreed this was the best solution to make it safer and encourage cycling and walking."