Watch as passengers give their views on London Gatwick airport's state-of-the-art security process

Getting through security at London Gatwick airport has got much easier and quicker for passengers.

They no longer need to remove electrical items or place liquids in plastic bags, as part of a multi-million-pound project to transform its security screening process.

The cutting edge technology enhances the security accuracy for airport security staff with 3D technology.

The installation of new computed tomography (CT) scanners, part of a government initiative and provided by Smiths Detection, simplify and streamline the security process while maintaining the highest safety standards.

London Gatwick airport passengers

Gatwick is the first UK airport to introduce the technology to all of their security aisles and they now process 5,000 passengers every hour through security.

And we spoke to passengers who had just gone through the process at Gatwick’s North Terminal to get their views – see the video above.