Water pours out of A259 in Eastbourne following heavy rain
Torrential downpours and thunderstorms hit Eastbourne on Wednesday (July 23).
The Met Office warned that some places in East Sussex could see up to 40mm falling in one to two hours.
Residents took to social media to warn motorists of flooding on A259 Seaside after a manhole cover had been displaced.
A photo, taken by Skye Jessica Jackson, shows water pouring out of the drain and flooding the road.
According to East Sussex Highways, the heavy downpour ‘overwhelmed the drainage system’.
A Highways spokesperson said: “Our local highway steward attended to ensure gullies were free from debris and replace a Southern Water storm drain cover that had been displaced.”
