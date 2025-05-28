We found Eastbourne's 10 scariest roundabouts - and some may surprise you

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 28th May 2025, 16:26 BST
These are the scariest roundabouts in Eastbourne, according to Government data.

We’ve taken a look at the number of accidents which have occurred on, or very close to, roundabouts in Eastbourne and surrounding areas.

Website Crashmap uses Government data to map out where collisions have taken place during a five-year period (between 2019 – 2023).

Using this data, we’ve compiled a list of which roundabouts are the most prone to collisions.

Take a look below at what seem to be the 10 most scary local roundabouts. Are you surprised by any?

Number 10 in the list - five collisions were recorded on Sovereign Roundabout between 2019 and 2023.

1. Sovereign Roundabout

Number 10 in the list - five collisions were recorded on Sovereign Roundabout between 2019 and 2023. Photo: Google Maps

Joint eighth - there have been six accidents on Rodmill Roundabout, which is located just outside Eastbourne DGH.

2. Rodmill Roundabout

Joint eighth - there have been six accidents on Rodmill Roundabout, which is located just outside Eastbourne DGH. Photo: Google Maps

Also placed at eighth, Lottbridge Roundabout saw six collisions during the five-year period.

3. Lottbridge Roundabout

Also placed at eighth, Lottbridge Roundabout saw six collisions during the five-year period. Photo: Google

Seven collisions have taken place on Memorial Roundabout, according to CrashMap. This places it at number seven.

4. Memorial Roundabout

Seven collisions have taken place on Memorial Roundabout, according to CrashMap. This places it at number seven. Photo: Google Maps

