We’ve taken a look at the number of accidents which have occurred on, or very close to, roundabouts in Eastbourne and surrounding areas.

Website Crashmap uses Government data to map out where collisions have taken place during a five-year period (between 2019 – 2023).

Using this data, we’ve compiled a list of which roundabouts are the most prone to collisions.

Take a look below at what seem to be the 10 most scary local roundabouts. Are you surprised by any?

1 . Sovereign Roundabout Number 10 in the list - five collisions were recorded on Sovereign Roundabout between 2019 and 2023. Photo: Google Maps

2 . Rodmill Roundabout Joint eighth - there have been six accidents on Rodmill Roundabout, which is located just outside Eastbourne DGH. Photo: Google Maps

3 . Lottbridge Roundabout Also placed at eighth, Lottbridge Roundabout saw six collisions during the five-year period. Photo: Google

4 . Memorial Roundabout Seven collisions have taken place on Memorial Roundabout, according to CrashMap. This places it at number seven. Photo: Google Maps