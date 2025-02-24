‘We recognise and apologise for the inconvenience and delays the closure is causing’ – Busy part of A259 in Sussex remains closed due to safety risk

Brighton and Hove City Council have apologised for ‘any inconvenience and delays’ as it confirmed that the A259 is set to remain closed.

Brighton City Council said that part of A259 King's Road – near the Royal Albion Hotel to the west of Brighton Palace Pier – had to be temporarily closed with ‘immediate effect due to a safety risk’.

"Following the Royal Albion fire in summer 2023, part of the fire damaged section of the building still remains standing,” a city council statement, on Friday evening (February 21) read.

”The council has received a report from a structural engineer working for the contractor on site that states that the structure and attached scaffolding is at risk of ‘catastrophic failure’.

Picture: Eddie Mitchell

"The council’s priority is the safety of the public, so we have instructed Britannia Hotels to carry out risk assessments and make the structure safe. They will put up safety barriers around the structure to ensure people don’t enter areas that may put them at risk.”

The council said this ‘unfortunately means’ that a ‘small stretch’ of both carriageways of the A259 between the Aquarium roundabout and East Street would need to be closed from Saturday morning.

"This is expected to allow pedestrian and cycle access but no vehicular access,” the council added.

"This will also impact access to Pool Valley. National Express buses will stop at the southwestern corner of the Old Steine rather than Pool Valley.

“The road closure and barriers need to remain in place while risk assessments and demolition work takes place to prevent unnecessary risk to pedestrians and road users.”

The council said the work to make the structure safe is being carried out by Britannia Hotels and their contractors. It will start over the weekend and will carry on into next week.

The road was scheduled to open over the weekend by the council have apologised for any ‘inconvenience’ that has been caused following the closure.

Councillor Trevor Muten, Cabinet member for Transport, Parking and Public Realm said: “The A259 King’s Road remains closed between Aquarium roundabout and East Street in both directions to traffic and will be so for at least the next couple of days. The pavement and cycle lanes to the south of the road remain open.

“Our priority remains the safety of the public, but we recognise and apologise for the inconvenience and delays the closure is causing. We thank people for their continued patience.

“We’re doing everything we can to support Britannia Hotels and their contractor to get this work done quickly so we can reopen the road as soon as possible. We have also asked them to add additional signage to reduce traffic leading up to the road closure.

“We continue to stress to Britannia Hotels the urgency of the situation.

“The council is speaking regularly with organisers of the Brighton Half Marathon to keep them updated.”