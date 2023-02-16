A taxi driver in Wealden has had his licence revoked by the council.

Wealden District Council’s (WDC) Licensing Sub-Committee decided to revoke the dual driver’s licence. According to WDC a dual driver licence permits you to drive a Hackney Carriage or Private Hire Vehicle licensed by WDC.

The committee heard the driver had a current endorsement on his DVLA driving licence for nine penalty points. The penalty points followed a conviction for driving without due care and attention when the driver collided with a parked car, WDC said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to WDC, while the driver had reported the accident, he didn’t make the council aware of the motoring conviction and DVLA points he received within the required timeframe, which is seven days.

Wealden taxi driver has licence revoked (photo from WDC)

Councillor Richard Grocock, the chair of the council committee, said: “In this case, the behaviour of the driver fell considerably below the standards expected by Wealden District Council, due to the nature of the accident and the failure to report it.

“The driver is not a fit and proper person to hold a dual driver’s licence with the council and the driver’s dual driver’s licence has therefore been revoked.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad