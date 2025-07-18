Weekend road closure confirmed ahead of Eastbourne Pride
Here are the road closure details for Eastbourne’s Pride parade tomorrow (Saturday, July 19).
The much-anticipated annual Pride event kicks off at 10am with a parade, which starts at the Pier and ends at Princes Park.
To facilitate for the parade, Grand Parade and Royal Parade will be closed from 9am to 12pm.
The closure will be in place from the Devonshire Place junction to the Sovereign Roundabout.
Diversion details can be found here: https://one.network/?tmi=GB37843632.
