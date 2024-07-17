Road closures in place for Pride parade. Photo: Jon Rigby

Here are the roads which are set to be closed while Eastbourne Pride takes place.

Part of the festivities include a parade which is set to start at the Pier at 10am and end at the Sovereign Centre.

Several roads will be closed throughout the morning to allow for the parade to pass through.

Here are the roads which are set to be closed, according to the event’s organisers:

Queen’s Gardens; Marine Parade Road (east and west); Marine Road (east and west); St Aubyn’s Road; Cambridge Road; Halton Road; Redoubt Road; Addingham Road; Beamsley Road; Carlton Road; Beach Road; The Oval (east and west); Penhale Road ; Desmond Road, and Channel View Road.

There will be no access to the seafront for vehicles and a diversion will be in place.

The closure is expected to last from 10.30am to 12.30pm.