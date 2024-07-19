West Hoathly crash: single vehicle involved in incident as reports suggest ‘car has gone into a wall’

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 19th Jul 2024, 16:54 BST
There have been reports of a crash in West Hoathly this afternoon (Friday, July 19).

AA Traffic News at AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of crash, a single car involved on North Lane around Church Road. Traffic is coping well. Reports suggest a car has gone into a wall.”

The collision was first reported at 3.13pm.

