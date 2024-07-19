West Hoathly crash: single vehicle involved in incident as reports suggest ‘car has gone into a wall’
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There have been reports of a crash in West Hoathly this afternoon (Friday, July 19).
AA Traffic News at AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of crash, a single car involved on North Lane around Church Road. Traffic is coping well. Reports suggest a car has gone into a wall.”
The collision was first reported at 3.13pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.