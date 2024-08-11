Photo from the scenePhoto from the scene
West Sussex A23 road in Handcross closed following mini-bus collision

Megan Baker
Megan Baker

Published 11th Aug 2024, 14:27 GMT
Updated 11th Aug 2024, 14:49 GMT
A road in West Sussex is closed following a collision this afternoon (Sunday, August 11).

Emergency services are currently responding to a collision on the A23 Northbound, near Handcross, Sussex Police have confirmed.

A mini-bus has overturned on the road, according to AA Traffic News.

A road closure is in place, and traffic will be diverted while services work at the scene.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We ask those travelling to avoid the area where possible at this time.”

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

