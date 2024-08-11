Emergency services are currently responding to a collision on the A23 Northbound, near Handcross, Sussex Police have confirmed.
A mini-bus has overturned on the road, according to AA Traffic News.
A road closure is in place, and traffic will be diverted while services work at the scene.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We ask those travelling to avoid the area where possible at this time.”
