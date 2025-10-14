A section of the A27 in West Sussex is closed this morning (Tuesday, October 14) following a car fire.

The major road is closed westbound between the A259 Fishbourne Roundabout and the A259 Emsworth turn-off.

It comes following a fire that broke out after 9pm last night (Monday, October 13).

National Highways said the closure remains in place ahead of emergency resurfacing works. The road surface is currently being assessed to establish the extent of resurfacing required.

The road closure on AA Traffic News. Photo: AA

A diversion route is in place but delays are likely, according to National Highways.

These are the diversion details:

Exit the A27 at the Fishbourne Roundabout on to the A259;

Follow the A259 westbound;

Continue on the A259 to the Emsworth Interchange and re-join the A27.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.

"Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”