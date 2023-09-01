BREAKING
West Sussex collision: road near village partially blocked after reports of car crashing into tree

A road near Plaistow is partially blocked this morning (Friday, September 1), AA Traffic News has said.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 1st Sep 2023, 08:42 BST

For more updates from AA Traffic News take a look at their live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news.

AA Traffic News said that traffic is coping well on Plaistow Road after a crash. They said the incident is affecting the road both ways from Village Road to Foxbridge Lane, adding that a vehicle is reported to have driven into a tree. The incident was first reported at 5.48am.